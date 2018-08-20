Liberty County woman shoots man in back of head during night of heavy drinking, deputies say

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A local man was hospitalized in critical condition late Friday after a woman shot him in the back of the head at her home in Liberty County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Richard Dale Morris, 56, was last reported to be still alive. Investigators said the victim and his shooter had been drinking heavily moments before the tragedy unfolded.

Investigators said the victim was at the home of Jessica Tullos, 44, on CR 2279 about 10:10 p.m. when the two got into a fight. During the physical confrontation, deputies said Tullos went to a closet and grabbed a rifle. She then went outside and shot Morris as he stood near the passenger side of the suspect’s vehicle.

Morris was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital when first responders arrived.

Tullos admitted to shooting Morris and was taken into custody at the scene, deputies said. The suspect also told the dispatcher where she had put the rifle.

She is currently being held at the Liberty County jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.