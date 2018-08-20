Local activist group helps formerly incarcerated, their families find ‘Fresh Start’ with upcoming resource fair

HOUSTON — Bread of Life, a local community support organization, is hosting a resource fair Saturday to help those formerly incarcerated and their families.

Fresh Start: A Reentry Transformation Project is a free event featuring on-site family services, school supplies, resources, mentors, employment counselors, children actives, food and other resources.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: August 25, 2018

Location: The Forge at 3435 Dixie Drive

Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Participating organizations include SER-Jobs, Pathway to Freedom, Houston Family Services, A-Rocket Movers, Workfaith Connection, Prison Fellowship, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Restorative Justice, The Forge and Young Life, Inc.

The Bread of Life, Inc. was launched in September 1992 with the serving of hot meals to homeless men and women in the sanctuary of St. John’s United Methodist Church.

The organization’s goal is to to end homelessness and improve the quality of life of those in need.