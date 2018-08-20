Man accused of stealing pizza delivery driver’s vehicle in Atascocita, deputies say

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A man accused of stealing a vehicle from a pizza delivery driver was arrested in Atascocita over the weekend, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

The suspect was spotted driving the stolen vehicle Sunday in the 18500 block of Timber Forest Drive several hours after the alleged theft, deputies said. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over and a chase ensued.

Akoma reportedly ditched the vehicle during the chase. He was later found hiding the bushes a short distance away from vehicle, the constable’s office said.

The suspect was booked into a Harris County jail, where his bond is set at a total of $6,500.