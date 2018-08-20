Man accused of stealing pizza delivery driver’s vehicle in Atascocita, deputies say

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A man accused of stealing a vehicle from a pizza delivery driver was arrested in Atascocita over the weekend, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

James Akoma, 40.

The suspect was spotted driving the stolen vehicle Sunday in the 18500 block of Timber Forest Drive several hours after the alleged theft, deputies said. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over and a chase ensued.

Akoma reportedly ditched the vehicle during the chase. He was later found hiding the bushes a short distance away from vehicle, the constable’s office said.

The suspect was booked into a Harris County jail, where his bond is set at a total of $6,500.