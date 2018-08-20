Melania Trump tackles ‘destructive and harmful’ effects of social media

(CNN) — First lady Melania Trump spoke out against cyberbullying Monday as part of her Be Best campaign, warning against “destructive and harmful” uses of social media and once again highlighting a messaging rift between the East Wing and the West Wing.

“In today’s global society, social media is an inevitable part of our children’s daily lives,” Trump said at a cyberbullying summit in Rockville, Maryland. “It can be used in many positive ways, but can also be destructive and harmful when used incorrectly. This is why Be Best chooses to focus on the importance of teaching our next generation how to conduct themselves safely and in a positive manner in an online setting.”

During her speech, the first lady acknowledged that children can be more aware of the “pitfalls” of social media than adults.

“Let’s face it: most children are more aware of the benefits and pitfalls of social media than some adults, but we still need to do all we can to provide them with information and tools for successful and safe online habits,” she said.

Trump’s Be Best campaign, which she launched in May, centers on three key issues for children: well-being, fighting opioid abuse and positivity on social media.