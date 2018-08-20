× Nominate a ‘Class Acts’ student!

HOUSTON — It’s that time again – time to honor amazing students around town! The CW39 Houston is looking for some top-notch students to be honored as one of our Class Acts! Is he or she a genius in the classroom, a faithful servant in the community always willing to lend a helping hand, an athlete making all the right moves, a band member making beautiful music around campus or a cheer/ spirit leader keeping everyone’s morale flying high ? Arts, Athletics, Academics –or anything else. You name it – we want to hear about it!

One grand prize of a $1000 scholarship will be awarded to the student who gets the most votes during the week they are featured. CLICK HERE FOR CONTEST RULES.

To be considered to be featured on CW39 Houston as a Class Acts student, nominate someone in the form below. Nominees must be currently enrolled as a Senior at a local public H.S. in the CW39 viewing area. Eligible school districts include Aldine, Alief, Channelview, Clear Creek, Crosby, Cypree-Fairbanks, Deer Park, Fort Bend, Galena Park, Houston, Huffman, Humble, Katy, Klein, New Caney, Pasadena, Sheldon, Spring, Spring Branch and the YES Prep public schools.