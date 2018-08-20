Pct. 4: Second suspect arrested after couple attacked in violent robbery involving $75,000 cash 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The second suspect identified in a violent robbery that left a couple critically injured over the weekend has been arrested, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed.

Travonn Johnson, 27, was taken into custody Monday.

On Friday morning, investigators said a husband and wife had withdrawn $75,000 from the Wallis State Bank on FM 1960 West and was returning to the family’s check cashing business when the woman was ambushed by suspects driving a black Chrysler. Police said Johnson was behind the wheel.

The husband was close behind his wife and tried to fight off the attackers, but the couple was beaten up and run over in the process.

The first suspect, Davis Dowell Mitchell, 32, was arrested shortly afterward by a deputy who also recovered the stolen cash.

Mitchell is charged with felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The couple is still in the hospital recovering from their injuries.

The criminal act of following a person from a bank or ATM and then robbing them is commonly refered to as “jugging.”