LAPORTE, Texas— A small private aircraft was found inside a wooded area, according to the La Porte Police Department.

Police received a call regarding the plane around 6:11 a.m.

According to police, the single-engine Cessna aircraft crashed into a wooded area, but there were no reported injuries for a person on board or on the ground.

The Department of Public Safety and the FAA are investigating.