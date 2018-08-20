Suspect wanted after woman found stabbed to death at apartment in Alief area, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death inside her residence in the Alief area over the weekend, according to investigators.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being found at an apartment in the 10500 block of Spice Lane around 11 p.m. Friday.

The victim, who is believed to be in her 50s, was found dead inside her living room shortly after police received an assault-in-progress call.

The witness claims the victim was struggling with a man who left the scene before police arrived. The possible suspect is described only as a tall and skinny man in his late 30s.

Anyone with information regarding the case should call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.