× Suspects wanted after armed robbery in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON— Houston police released surveillance video Monday of two suspects accused of committing an aggravated robbery at a residence in east Houston.

The incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. on July 29 in the 8000 block of Pillot.

According to police, two men jumped out of a black sedan with handguns and approached a man transferring tools into his work truck. One of the men pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money, while the other man grabbed his wallet.

Both men got into the vehicle and drove away.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and was holding a chrome handgun. His accomplice was wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.