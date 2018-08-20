Suspicious man caught with stolen tools in Montgomery County, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A suspected burglar is behind bars Monday after he was accused of breaking into a vehicle in the north Houston area, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office responded to a suspicious vehicle call Aug. 16 at 2:24 a.m. on N. Creekmist Place. The caller reported a bag containing tools had been stolen from his vehicle and an unfamiliar white pickup truck had been seen driving around the neighborhood. The driver was accused of stopping in front of various houses.

Officers were posted at all exits of the neighborhood until the suspicious vehicle was found. The driver was identified as Donald McDonald.

The stolen tools were found inside the pickup truck and the suspect admitted to stealing the items, investigators said.

McDonald was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle.

At this time, investigators say no other burglaries have been reported in the area.

“Quality of life crimes such as this are disgraceful and will not be tolerated in Montgomery County,” Sheriff Rand Henderson said in a statement. “Individuals who prey on other citizens’ hard work can expect the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to use every resource at our disposal to find and arrest those responsible, as was done in this case.”