UH associate band director resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behavior with multiple students, school says

HOUSTON — The University of Houston associate band director has stepped down after being accused of inappropriate behavior with multiple students last spring, school officials confirmed Friday.

Marc Martin resigned prior to termination proceedings being finalized.

UH officials released the following statement:

“The University conducted a thorough investigation and determined Mr. Martin participated in inappropriate behavior with multiple students. He resigned prior to termination proceedings being finalized and is not eligible for rehire. The University does not tolerate behavior that threatens the personal rights, safety or well-being of our campus community. There are no exceptions. The University encourages reporting of any potential wrongdoing.

Martin was also affiliated with Aldine ISD. He was placed on administrative leave and removed from campus after district officials were notified of the allegations.

Aldine ISD officials released the following statement: