WATCH: Thousands gather for funeral of fallen Utah firefighter

WEST VALLEY CITY — Loved ones, fellow emergency responders and the community have gathered to honor the life of fallen Utah firefighter Matt Burchett.

Burchett, a Battalion Chief with Draper City Fire who died battling the Mendocino Complex Fire in California, will be laid to rest Monday following the memorial service at the Maverik Center.

Following the funeral, a procession will escort Burchett to his final resting place in Provo.

The service at the Maverik Center is open to the public.

Burchett’s colleagues at Draper City Fire and Unified Fire Authority—where he worked for many years prior to joining Draper Fire—say they appreciate the opportunity to honor their fallen brother and pay their respects to his family.

“We’ve got one shot at this, to show the family that we very much honor and respect Battalion Chief Burchett, but also to show the nation that we’re going to get this right in honoring his memory,” Assistant Chief Jay Ziolkowski of the Unified Fire Authority said.

Neighboring fire agencies have volunteered to take on-call shifts Monday to allow those who were closest to Chief Burchett to attend Monday’s services.

The procession may impact traffic Monday afternoon. The map below shows the route the procession will take.