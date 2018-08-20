Week in Music: Billy Currington, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — You know we love to keep you up on the good stuff. Check out the Week in Music with Scott Sparks! There are also plenty of new music releases to kick off your summer and some great milestone celebrity birthdays. Watch the video to see what's popping this week!

Thursday, August 23

Billy Currington at Revention Music Center

Wiz Khalifa at The Woodlands Pavilion

Candlebox at House of Blues

Tony Bennett at Smart Financial Centre

Friday, August 24

Aaron Watson and Gary Allan at Smart Financial Centre

Charile Puth and Hailee Steinfeld at The Woodlands Pavilion