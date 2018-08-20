White House faces week of intense legal speculation over Mueller, Manafort, McGahn and Cohen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — A potentially critical week in White House legal wranglings began with day three of jury deliberations in the bank fraud trial of former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort.

With the jury box empty Monday as jurors continued deliberating behind closed doors the pressure continued to mount on all sides in the case.

That's because some feel how the Manafort case goes could influence whether President Trump sits down to speak with Special Counsel Robert Mueller or not.

Already the White House is dealing with fallout from a New York Times article implying White House Legal Counsel Don McGahn may have 'ratted' on the president with damaging details in his 30 hours of testimony with the Mueller team regarding potential obstruction of justice.

But President Trump said the Times got it all wrong.

"Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Council, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency," the president tweeted.

The president also waived Executive and Attorney-Client privilege in allowing McGahn's testimony.

Meanwhile, there are rumors prosecutors may be preparing criminal charges for possible bank and tax fraud to file against former Trump fixer attorney Michael Cohen.

There may also be campaign finance charges, too.

So, will Cohen flip and make a deal against his old boss to save his own skin?

That remains to be seen.

There's also been a big blow up from current Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's comments about the truth in dealing with a potential perjury trap if the president were to sit down with Mueller.

"And when you tell me that you know he should testify because he's going to tell the truth that he shouldn't worry. Well, that's so silly because it's somebody's version of the truth— not the truth," Giuliani said on 'Meet The Press' over the weekend. "He didn't have a conversation--"

"Truth is truth. I don't mean to go," host Chuck Todd told Giuliani.

"No, it isn't truth! Truth isn't truth," Giuliani responded.

Giuliani later further clarified in a tweet that "sometimes further inquiry can reveal the truth other times it doesn't."

Guess for all parties the quest for real truth will continue.