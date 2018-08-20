Woman shoots boyfriend while celebrating their kid’s birthday in Willowbrook, police say

HOUSTON — A family’s birthday celebration turned violent outside iT’Z Houston over the weekend after the child’s mother shot the kid’s father, the Houston Police Department said.

Detectives responded to a shooting call at the family fun center on Tomball Parkway in Willowbrook about 11:20 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said Johnny Landry, 45, and his girlfriend were arguing in the parking lot when the woman pulled out a gun and started chasing the victim. She’s accused of firing at Landry multiple times, striking her boyfriend in the abdomen.

Landry was taken to the hospital in stable condition when paramedics arrived.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time, the police department said. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-1100.