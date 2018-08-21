$350,000 donation helps local family rebuild after losing home during Harvey a year ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Nearly one year after Hurricane Harvey, the task remains to rebuild Texas. Luckily, some exceptional Texans are stepping up to help do just that!

Governor Gregg Abbott's wife Cecilia Abbott joined Susan Dell to welcome the Ali family back to their home after it flooded during the storm.

"We all deal with some sort of destruction in life, some sort of devastation in life, but it's how we respond to it that really, really matters; and we've seen that here in such a big way," Cecilia Abbott said.

Gallery Furniture, BuildAid Houston and David Weekley Homes made it happen with the help of a $350,000 grant from the Rebuild Texas Fund.

"To have a true sense of normalcy in a home, you need more than just the roof, the floor, the walls. You need furniture. You need the fittings to really make a house feel like a home for your family," Dell said.

"Through Hurricane Harvey, we truly found unity in community and that will continue as we continue the rebuilding efforts, so we're proud to donate some furniture here today," Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale said.

"It's even more emotional, if you can imagine, when you see a family that's been displaced by floods as we had here in Hurricane Harvey, then have the opportunity to move back in with their families," Weekley said.

What a way to lay out the welcome mat!