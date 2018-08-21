Caught on Camera: Customers tackle thieves attempting to rob Apple store in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOUSAND OAKS, Cali. - Here's a crazy caper by a few bad apples caught on camera-- where else but an Apple store in California!

Customers tackled some would-be robbers!

"These items are relatively small and very expensive so if they get away with a few things in their hands these are very easy to transfer into cash," Ventura County Sheriff's Department Capt. Garo Kuredjian explained.

Apparently, ripping off Apple stores has become an epidemic in Cali since four men got off with over $30,000 in merchandise in under a minute from an Apple store in Fresno last month!

A couple weeks later, more bad apples struck again in Costa Mesa— and then again in Valencia.

"They're actually targeting these Apple stores because of what they have there, and there's a network in place to sell these on the secondary market," Capt. Kuredjian suggested.

And authorities believe two more Apple stores were targeted in one day.

First, an Apple store in Northridge was hit at 1 p.m. with $10,000 worth of products taken.

Then, just two hours later, investigators believe the same thugs hit this Apple shop in Thousand Oaks.

But this time, customers decided to take matters into their own hands and make a citizens arrest!

Customers jumped two of the crooks while a third briefly got away until detectives later arrested him and two women in a getaway car.

Since four of the bunch are from Northern California and the fifth is from Fresno, cops think they've finally nabbed the Apple Robbing Gang!

How do you like them apples?!