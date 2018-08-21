Facebook hackers posing as Mattress Mack posts offensive ads 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale can now sleep a little better since he now has full control of his Facebook account, again.

Someone hacked it and sent out fake ads and other naughty things.

"I don't do innuendo jokes, all types of inappropriate things. That's not who we are," McIngvale said.

A quick scroll through his personal or company's page and you'll find a news feed full of positivity, from biblical scriptures to acts of kindness in the Houston community.

The 67-year-old philanthropist posted on Facebook to give fans a heads up!

"If you see an offensive post that you know I would not make, please comment on those posts that they are fake," he said.

Mack further said, "We're grateful for the support to the community for saying it couldn't be Mack saying that, cause I don't say things like that, that are totally inappropriate and my mother would be appalled."

Now that the posts are gone, Mack is back to making jokes, comically saying, "if it had been on television, they couldn't have hacked my ads because nobody can say 'save you money' as good as me."