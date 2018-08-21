Harvey heroes, who rushed to kid’s rescue, reunited for first time in almost a year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Nearly a year ago, NewsFix first told you about a real Hurricane Harvey hero.

Clear Lake pediatric surgeon Dr. Stephen Kimmel recalls his almost impossible voyage though the deadly storm to rescue Jacob Terrazas, a patient in dire need.

And for the first time since the treacherous journey, Kimmel laid eyes on his personal hero. First responder Kevin Mikulan is the man who got him there.

The Dickinson firefighter and the good doctor canoed the nine-mile trek to Clear Lake Medical Center, leaving behind Kimmel's family and the eventual flooding of his home.

Kimmel's family later had to be rescued by the Coast Guard, but the pediatric surgeon and the first responder said they would do it all over again to save the kid.

Both men were awarded certificates of bravery. It's a humble reminder of Houstonians going above and beyond to help those in need and staying Houston Strong!