HFD: Fire engulfs mid-rise apartment building for veterans in Midtown

HOUSTON— A massive fire destroyed multiple units Tuesday at a mid-rise apartment building for veterans.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at the Tarvis Street Plaza in the 4500 block of Travis Street around 11 a.m.

According to HFD, workers were on the roof of the 192-unit building, servicing the cooling system when witnesses reportedly heard an explosion, followed by a loud popping sound.

HFD believes the fire was caused an electrical issue with the cooling system.

No injuries have been reported at this time.