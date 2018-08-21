Houston campaigning to host Women’s Final Four 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Two thousand youths from the Houston area marched, cheered and dribbled, from the George R. Brown to the Toyota Center, all to impress very important guests in town.

The NCAA Women's Final Four Selection Committee saw H-town put its best foot forward.

“I think Houston has done a great job of showcasing the city. It seems like a great city with a lot of diversity and a lot of support for women, women in leadership positions and women throughout the community who are really excited to be in a place like that,” says Rhonda Bennett with the NCAA Women`s Final Four Selection Committee

Houston is one of eight finalist cities, but come on, it's our turn!

“Even though we're the fourth largest city we have a foot print that feels very intimate that's very walkable and the fans can come out and enjoy it. We`ve seen that with Super Bowl, and the Men's Final Four and All-Star game, so we just want like to show the women for the first time, we`re the only city that`s never hosted, and we`d love to show them what we can do with their event,” explained Janis Burke with the Harris County Houston Sports Authority.

Someone who knows a thing or two about women`s basketball success made an impression on the scene. WNBA trophy in hand, Sheryl Swoopes— a four-time WNBA champion, six-time Allstar and three-time Olympic gold medalist— hyped up the crowd and the committee.

“Just to be back here and be in the Toyota Center, it always brings back so many memories and if I can do just a little bit to help with convincing the committee why the Women's Final Four should be here I absolutely want to do that,” Swoopes said.

Houston has been considered twice before, but here's hoping third times a charm!