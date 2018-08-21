Houston forecast: Muggy nights, scorching hot days to continue throughout the week

Posted 5:14 PM, August 21, 2018, by

HOUSTON -- We hate to tell you this, family, but the heat is soaring and it does not appear there will be any relief in sight anytime this week. Meteorologist Jason Disharoon tells us all about the muggy nights and the triple digit days we can expect to experience. Check out the latest weather forecast.