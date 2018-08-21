HPD: 3 men allegedly trick elderly woman into spending $90K on new trucks, including pickup driven into motel

HOUSTON — Three men are facing criminal charges after being accused of manipulating an elderly woman into spending nearly $90,000 on two trucks, the Houston Police Department said.

Danny Adams, 47, Frankie Stanley, 21, and Tony Yonko, 44, are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, an offense that was enhanced due to the victim’s senior status.

The charges were filed against the suspects Friday morning following a months-long HPD investigation.

Yonko is currently behind bars at a Collin County jail. Meanwhile, investigators are still searching for his alleged accomplices.

Police said the suspects brought the victim to Classic Chevrolet on July 10 and had her purchase a red 2017 Chevrolet Silverado for $44,197 and a graphite metallic 2018 Chevrolet Silverado for $45,761. The men introduced the victim as Stanley’s aunt.

On June 21, Yonko and the victim were pulled over by Webster police while driving the red truck in the 17900 block of El Camino Real. During the traffic stop, the suspect told officers he wasn’t with the victim when she purchased the truck but knew it was hers. However, the victim said she would never buy such a vehicle because; one, she had no need for a truck; and two, she couldn’t get into the truck without assistance.

More than a month later, the McKinney Police Department identified Yonko as the suspect who attempted to drive a dark silver pickup truck into the Days Inn motel at 2104 N. Wittwer on July 30. Investigators learned Adams was sharing a room at the motel with Yonko and his family. At the time, the suspect told police the truck belonged to his grandmother.

Yonko was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

During the investigation, the victim was evaluated by doctors who determined she was incapacitated due to “a physical or mental handicap.” Detectives also learned Stanley had brought another elderly individual to the same dealership in late May, police said. Both victims were interviewed and helped police in identifying the suspects.