Inside Story: Glassell School Plaza is Houston’s new gathering space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, then it's safe to say the Bayou City is beautiful. From Discovery Green to Memorial Park, beauty is everywhere!

And now the Glassell School Plaza at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston is sharing it's new found beauty with the world. In today's Inside story from the pages of Houstonia.

The $450 million master plan is set to stitch together the 14-acre MFAH campus into a uniquely hospitable corner of Houston’s urban free for all.

The school features an angular roof line leading up to the open BBVA Compass Rooftop with the surrounding breathtaking views of the Medical Center, Hermann Park and the Downtown skyline.

Amazing artwork sprawls the length of the space including the cloud gate sculpture and a fountain feature to keep everyone cool on a hot summer day. And this is only the first phase of the redevelopment project!

The space will be fully completed in 2020.

To read more about the newest beautiful spot in H-town, pick up this month’s issue of Houstonia.