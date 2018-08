Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Tuesday, August 21st, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is getting you in the know, before you go. She has your extremely hot forecast. Plus, today's top talkers. Including, a 3-year-old left in a hot car all day, plus surveillance video of man being robbed at gunpoint in his own driveway. And the Post Oak Little League's World Series run ends in a dramatic fashion. Click play to check it out!