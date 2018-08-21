× Man shot three times during drive-by in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was shot three times during a drive-by shooting in the Sharpstown area Monday.

Police responded to a shooting call at the Mi Bar Lounge located at 7606 Clarewood Drive around 5 a.m.

According to police, the victim was sitting in his car inside the parking lot when an unknown man drove up and opened fire.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction.