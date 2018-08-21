Man with outstanding warrants in several counties arrested after Conroe drug store robbery, police say 

CONROE, Texas — A suspect with outstanding warrants in several Texas counties was arrested early Tuesday after being accused of robbing a drug store in Conroe, according to local police.

The Conroe Police Department has charged Patrick Glavin, 40, with robbery, evading arrest and tampering with physical evidence. He already has outstanding warrants in Liberty County, Harris County, Montgomery County and Calcasieu Parish in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Conroe police were dispatched to the CVS Pharmacy at 910 W. Davis Street about 3 a.m. Investigators were told the suspect left the store in a white Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound on I-45.

Officers caught up with the suspect on the freeway and a short chase ensued for about six miles. Glavin surrendered in a parking lot off the feeder road after exiting the highway at Woodlands Parkway.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is expected to file additional charges against Glavin.