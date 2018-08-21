Pct. 4: Bank employee becomes third suspect arrested after couple attacked in violent robbery involving $75,000 cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A bank employee has been arrested in connection to a violent robbery that left a couple critically injured Friday, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office confirmed.

On Friday morning, investigators said a husband and wife had withdrawn $75,000 from the Wallis State Bank on FM 1960 West and was returning to the family's check cashing business when the woman was ambushed by suspects driving a black Chrysler.

The husband was close behind his wife and tried to fight off the attackers, but the couple was beaten up and run over in the process.

The first suspect, Davis Dowell Mitchell, 32, was arrested shortly afterward by a deputy who also recovered the stolen cash.

A second suspect identified as Travonn Johnson, 27, was taken into custody Monday.

The couple is still in the hospital recovering from their injuries.