Post Oak eliminated from Little League World Series, but still earns spot in history books

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Another nail-biter in Williamsport. This time, a walk-off sac fly in extra innings sends the Post Oak Little League team packing. But, what a run this 12-year-old all-star team had during the world series in Pennsylvania!

Game 3 of the double elimination tourney pitted the southwest regional champs against a team from Peachtree, Georgia representing the southeast. The Post Oak bats woke up early and the boys caught a break. They scored the game's first run on an over-throw to third base.

Ryan Selvaggi was on fire at the plate with four hits in four at-bats, including a triple. Post Oak had a 2-0 lead in the fifth with one on, two outs and a 2-2 count on Selvaggi when he ripped one deep to right field and over the fence.

But Georgia wasn't going down without a fight. They closed a 3-run gap in the bottom of the sixth sending the game into extra innings.

Time for a Post Oak pep talk from the team manager, David Rook.

"Hey guys, you got a battle here. You got to control your emotions in battle," Rook said.

With just one away, Georgia now has runners on first and third. It was a sac fly to right field that sealed the deal and dashed Post Oak's hopes for a Game 4. Final score, 7-6.

The Southwest Regional Champions didn't make it to the championship game, but they did make Post Oak Little League history and are still champions in our score book!

