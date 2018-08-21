Protesters knock over Silent Sam, a confederate statue on the UNC campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Protesters in North Carolina cannot re-write history, but they sure can knock it down!

For more than a 100 years, Silent Sam stood on campus at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. It's what he stood for that caused his downfall Monday night.

Silent Sam was a gift from the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1909 to honor soldiers who died fighting for the South during the Civil War. He's been a big man on UNC's campus since 1913.

He'd also long been a point of contention there. The university's own history department even took a stand against the monument's location saying it promoted "malicious values that have persisted too long on this campus, in this state and in this nation."

For months, students and faculty have been pretty vocal about Silent Sam, repeatedly calling for his removal. On Monday, hundreds showed up to rally and take matters into their own hands. First they put up giant canvas screens to block him from sight. After night fell, so did he.

As the crowd cheered, some protesters kicked Silent Sam's head and threw dirt in his face. One person was arrested for hiding their own face during a public rally and for resisting arrest. The school called the whole action dangerous and is promising an investigation.

In the meantime, Silent Sam has been silenced...for good.

