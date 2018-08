HOUSTON — A suspect is behind bars after a man was brutally assaulted Monday morning in southwest Houston.

Steven Curren, 48, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Lloyd Knight, 38, was struck in the head with a shovel during a confrontation with knight in the 11900 block of Bissonnet Street around 11:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition when paramedics arrived.

Curren was detained at the scene without incident, police said.