Suspect gravely injured while trying to escape home invasion in Jefferson County, deputies say

NOME, Texas — A home invasion suspect was hospitalized in critical condition Monday night after critically injuring himself while escaping through the back window of a residence in Nome, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriffs deputies responded to a disturbance call at 10:12 p.m. in the 1200 block of Fourth Street.

Investigators said an armed man confronted the homeowner outside and forced him into the house at gunpoint. Once inside the home, a female resident walked into the living room and saw what was going on. While holding the victims at gunpoint, the suspect demanded the residents hand over their money and cell phones.

At some point, a fight broke out between the male victim and the suspect, giving the woman a chance to call 911. He was able to disarm the suspect during the struggle. However, the suspect jumped out a back window as sheriffs arrived at the home.

Deputies said the window pane cut a deep gash into the suspect’s arm, causing excessive bleeding. He was later found lying on the ground in critical condition near the railroad tracks.

Officers tried to control the bleeding until paramedics arrived and he was taken to the local hospital for treatment.