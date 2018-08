Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- There's nothing like a father-daughter duo working together to get book lover's away from reality.

Award-winning author Joe Lansdale and his daughter, country singer Kasey Lansdale, chatted with CW39’s Morning Dose Maggie Flecknoe about their new book, Terror is Our Business.

Joe and Kasey Lansdale's book signing for Terror is Our Business will be on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Murder By the Book bookstore on Bissonnet Street.