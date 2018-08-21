Third Ward residents receive letters challenging voter registration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A historic Houston community could be facing voters registration suspension— and most residents may not even know about it!

Many residents in the Third Ward area recently received a letter informing them of an address change that they actually didn't file. If they do not address the change within just 30 days, their rights could be canceled.

It's exactly what happened to resident Lynn Lane, who almost threw the letter away thinking it was junk!

"It says official election mail, but you get everything that says official something or another. And so for me, I honestly thought this was just another piece of junk mail that happens during election time," Lane said.

It turns out the letter was an official notice from the County Tax Assessor Ann Harris Bennett that his voter registration had been suspended. This stems from a Republican-led challenge, which could could affect thousands of Houston voters.

This challenge allows a registered voter in Harris County to challenge the registration of other voters. In this case, if a registered voter does not believe you live at the address you are registered to vote in, they can request to have that confirmed before you have the right to vote.

Alan Vera of the Harris County Republican Party has sent 4,000 of these "challenges," but says this isn't a political attack.

"The goal is to make sure people are voting in the correct election. If there was something weird about your address, we challenged it," Vera said.

However, the Harris County Democratic Party isn't buying that.

"Republicans are taking advantage of a loophole," Communications Director Odus Evbagharu said. "It allows them to challenge voter registration, and they look for ways to continuously target minority voters."

Whether this is a political attack or not, some residents feel this is just a waste or time and money.

"It's a burden on tax payers," Lane said. "It's a burden on an already over taxed voter system. It's a problem and it shouldn't happen happen."

The Harris County Attorney's Office is reviewing the affidavit concerning these residents.