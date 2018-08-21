Two students arrested for terroristic threats against Friendswood High School, officials say
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas— Two Friendswood High School students have been arrested after making threats against the campus, district officials announced Monday.
Students returned to school the previous Wednesday and were met by rumors of terroristic threats, officials said.
The students reported what they were hearing to the faculty and staff, who then alerted authorities.
Friendswood Independent School District released a statement that read, in part:
From the Friendswood Independent School District, Monday, August 20: This afternoon, two students at Friendswood High School made verbal threats toward the high school. Based on the content of the threats, the students were taken into custody by the Friendswood Police Department and charged with Terroristic Threats. We take all verbal threats seriously and report all threats to law enforcement.The students involved will receive appropriate consequences per the student code of conduct. By students reporting information to a trusted adult, school officials were able to take immediate action.