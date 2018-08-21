× Two students arrested for terroristic threats against Friendswood High School, officials say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas— Two Friendswood High School students have been arrested after making threats against the campus, district officials announced Monday.

Students returned to school the previous Wednesday and were met by rumors of terroristic threats, officials said.

The students reported what they were hearing to the faculty and staff, who then alerted authorities.

Friendswood Independent School District released a statement that read, in part: