× 1 shot, 1 injured during drive-by in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas— The Baytown Police Department is investigating after two people were shot during a drive-by Wednesday.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Nevada Street around 1:15 a.m.

According to police, a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were standing outside when an unknown vehicle pulled up and opened fire. The older victim was shot three times and the younger victim was shot once.

Both men were airlifted to a nearby hospital.