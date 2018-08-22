Alleged drug dealer arrested after guns, narcotics reportedly found during traffic stop on Highway 249

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A suspected drug dealer was arrested and charged with multiple felonies during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon near the Decker Prairie area, the Montgomery County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office said.

Navasota resident Andrew Scallan, 38, is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Constable deputies instructed the suspect to pull over on Highway 249 after an alleged speeding violation. During the traffic stop, a K-9 officer reportedly detected the smell of narcotics inside Scallan’s vehicle.

The constable’s office said deputies found multiple ounces of marijuana as well as nine glass vials of THC oil, more than 40 prescription pills and three handguns.

Scallan was immediately arrested and booked into a Montgomery County jail. His bond has yet to be set.