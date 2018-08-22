Between the Lines: Craig unleashes the bats

HOUSTON — Craig Hlavaty takes viewers to one of his favorite attractions in town, the bat colony under the Waugh Bridge near Downtown. Hundreds of thousands of bats make their home under the bridge. Craig spoke with Dianna Foss with Texas Parks and Wildlife about the colony and their nightly habits.
