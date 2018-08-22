× Burglars caught hiding inside Target in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON— Two men are behind bars after breaking into a Target store Tuesday in southeast Houston.

Police responded to a robbery in process call at 8503 South Sam Houston Pkwy East around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, two men walked into a Target store and waited for the customers and employees to leave before attempting to steal cash and other merchandise. A security guard reviewing camera footage noticed the two men inside the store and alerted authorities.

Police arrived and surrounded the store.

The two suspects surrendered without incident and were taken into custody.