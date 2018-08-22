Case details revealed in court suggest bank employee played major role in violent robbery of local couple

HOU

STON — The bank employee charged after the violent robbery of a couple caught on video appeared in a Harris County courtroom for the first time Wednesday. Meanwhile, the sheriff's office confirmed investigators are still searching for a fourth suspect.

Shelby Wyse, 25, is third person arrested in the case. The suspect, who has an 8-year-old child, had no criminal history prior to the attack. She is now charged with aggravated robbery using a deadly weapon, a felony offense. In court, her bond was set at $75,000.

The suspect was working at the bank Aug. 17 when a woman came in and withdrew $75,000 for her family's check cashing business, according to investigators.

"Surveillance video was obtained from the bank clearly showing this defendant watching the complainant conduct her withdraw transaction, immediately after sending a text message, presumably a 'Go' signal," the prosecutor said.

Wyse allegedly sent that message to her boyfriend and co-defendant, Travonn Johnson, 27. Detectives have reportedly found numerous text messages between Wyse and Johnson discussing the robbery on her phone.

Police said the victims were returning to their business when they were ambushed by suspects riding in a black Chrysler 300. The vehicle is a Budget rental car that was traced back to Wyse, prosecutors said.

The husband was close behind his wife and tried to fight off the attackers, but the couple was beaten up and the wife was run over with the rental vehicle in the process.

The first suspect, Davis Dowell Mitchell, 32, was arrested shortly afterward by a deputy who also recovered the stolen cash. On Monday, Johnson surrendered himself to authorities.

Both men are charged with aggravated robbery using a deadly weapon.

Meanwhile, the couple is still in the hospital recovering from their injuries.

“All the pieces to this investigation are falling into place and we anticipate filing more criminal charges on others we believe to be involved. No one will escape justice on this matter,” Constable Mark Herman said in a release.