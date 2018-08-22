HOUSTON — What are your thoughts on the North Carolina teacher suspended from her job after video from her private Facebook page displaying her skills as a part-time pole dancing instructor was leaked to the school district she works for? It's not pornography, but an incredible workout that shows her fitness and core strength. Take a look!
Closing Comments: Swing on this!
