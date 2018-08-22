CW 39 Houston Class Acts Contest
No purchase necessary to nominate a “Class Act” or win.
- NOMINATIONS: From August 22, 2018 until April 5, 2019, you may nominate a high school senior for the weekly CW39 Class Acts award. Nominations may be made in one of two ways: (1) Go to cw39.com/classactsnomination and completely fill out the nomination form, with your name, your phone number, the nominee’s name, phone number and email address, name of high school, verification the nominee is a high school senior, how you know the nominee (family member, friend, coach, teacher, etc.), the nominee’s achievements, and why the nominee deserves to be named a “Class Act.” (2) You may print the nomination form from cw39.com/classactsnomination, fill it out completely, scan it and email it as a PDF attachment to ClassActs@cw39.com. Entries will not be accepted by U.S. Mail or personal delivery. You may nominate only one person per week. Attempted multiple nominations within the same week will be voided.
- ELIGIBILITY: Nominees for the “Class Act” award must be high school seniors attending a public school in the CW39 viewing area. Charter and private school students are excluded. Immediate family members of CW39 employees and of employees of any sponsor of this awards program and their advertising agencies are not eligible to be nominated or to win. Past winners of the CW39 “Class Act” award are not eligible.
- SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WEEKLY “CLASS ACT” WINNERS: Each week, from September 12, 2018 to December 12, 2018 and from January 16, 2019 until April 17, 2019. CW39 will select one high school senior as that week’s “Class Act,” subject to confirmation of eligibility and compliance with these Rules. Winners will be either selected through the viewer nominations process, or selected by CW39 from the community. There will be 28 weekly winners. Award winners will be selected based on excellence and achievement in academics, sports, cultural and charitable activities and community involvement. Winners will be notified by phone and/or email, and will be announced on CW39’s NewsFix program on Wednesdays at 5pm and 9pm on the dates listed above, and again on Sundays at 5pm and 9pm. If the winner does not respond within 10 days after CW39’s first attempted notification, if any selected winner is determined by CW39 to be ineligible, or if the selected winner declines the award, the award will be forfeited without further notice and may be awarded to another student.
- WEEKLY “CLASS ACT” AWARD: Each winning student will receive a plaque commemorating his or her status as a “Class Act,” and will be featured in a segment produced for CW39’s NewsFix program and posted online on cw39.com on the date the award is announced. The winner also will be featured in promotional announcements on CW39 and in CW39’s social media channels. The person nominating the weekly winner does not receive an award, but may be mentioned in the video segment.
- WEEKLY ONLINE VOTING: For seven days after each weekly award winner is announced and the video segment profiling the winner is aired, the winner’s name, picture and the video segment will be posted for online voting. You can watch the winner profile and vote by clicking on the Vote button on the cw39.com home page, or by going to the weekly “Class Acts” page on the website. Voting each week begins Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Central time and ends the following Wednesday at 5:29 p.m. You can vote for any week’s award winner once per calendar day (12 midnight to 11:59 p.m. Central) during the seven-day voting period, but only during the seven-day period. Attempted duplicate votes will be voided, and you will not be able to vote for a weekly winner after the seventh day of voting. The weekly winner who receives the most votes during his or her seven-day voting period will receive a $1,000 scholarship from CW39 after the 28th weekly winner is announced in April 2019. The scholarship can be used to further the winner’s higher education. The scholarship award winner also will be promoted on CW39 and featured on the station’s website and social media channels. Vote tallies will not be posted online or discussed. In case of a tie, there will be a one-week runoff period of online voting from April 22 to April 29, 2019 (the “Runoff Period”). Voters will select which of the tied weekly Class Act winners they prefer. CW39 will announce the Runoff Period on NewsFix and on cw39.com. The same one vote per day limit will apply during the Runoff Period. In case of a runoff, the “Class Act” who receives the most votes during the Runoff Period will receive the $1,000.00 scholarship.
- OTHER CONDITIONS: CW39’s decisions on all matters and disputes arising out of this promotion will be final, incontestable and binding. CW39 is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in transmission, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit Internet or email entries. If any contest segment is not broadcast due to breaking news or technical reasons, CW39 may adjust deadlines or delay announcements accordingly. Details will be broadcast on CW39 and posted on the Class Acts contest page. CW39 will not confirm receipt of nominations or disclose vote totals. Entries become the property of CW39 and will not be returned. No substitute prizes will be awarded. The weekly “Class Act” award has no cash value. The scholarship winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the $1,000 value of the prize. This promotion is subject to CW39’s privacy policy, found at http://privacy.tribunemedia.com/, and is void where prohibited or restricted by law.
- RELEASE: As a condition of accepting the “Class Act” award, each weekly winner must sign CW39’s prepared form of Release, granting CW39 and any commercial sponsor(s) of the awards program the right to use and authorize the use of the award winner’s name, voice, likeness and biographical material for informative, promotional and commercial purposes in connection with the awards program and this promotion. The weekly winner’s parent or legal guardian must also sign the Release. As a further condition of accepting the award, each weekly winner agrees to release CW39, its parent and affiliated companies and their officers, directors, agents and employees, against any loss, claim, damage or liability of any nature whatsoever in connection with this promotion. Failure to sign CW39’s prepared form of Release will forfeit the award.
- INTERNET: CW39 is not responsible for network or computer malfunctions or errors or for computer viruses or for damage caused to any participant’s computer or other device in accessing the CW39 website. If, for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this promotion is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the promotion, CW39 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the promotion, or any part of the promotion, and will post a notice of its action on CW39’s website.
- RULES AND LIST OF WINNERS: These Rules and the names of weekly winners and the “Class Act” scholarship winner will be posted on cw39.com. They also can be obtained by mailing a stamped, self-addressed envelope to CW39 Class Act Rules or CW39 Class Act Winners, 7700 Westpark Drive, Houston, Texas 77063. Requests for the winner list must be received after April 17, 2019 and before May 31, 2019.
- Sponsor: KIAH, LLC, 7700 Westpark Drive, Houston, Texas 77063 (“CW39”).