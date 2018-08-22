Deshaun Watson’s next! Sports Illustrated cover featuring Houston athletes back-to-back

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson has the eyes of the football world locked in on Houston. Coming back from an ACL injury, Watson graces the cover of Sports Illustrated this week. It's the second straight edition featuring a Houston athlete on the cover as UH's Ed Oliver appeared earlier this month. To hear from DW4 on landing on the cover, check out the video above!