× Elderly couple goes viral after posting sexy rendition of ‘KiKi Challenge’

MIAMI— A popular Cuban couple is back in the spotlight after posting another racy dance video.

Celina, 64, and Filiberto,70, have become known for their spirited and suggestive dance moves, so it’s only befitting that they try their hand at the latest dance craze sweeping the nation.

A video of the couple attempting the popular “KiKi Challenge” was posted to their Twitter @ganasconcanas and has received over 400,000 views.

I. am. done. pic.twitter.com/IFfeQJFSpV — this is a sharice davids stan account (@notcapnamerica) August 21, 2018

The couple became a viral sensation in December of 2017 when a video of them casually dancing at a Miami casino was shared by World Star Hip Hop. The couple immediately followed up their social media success by auditioning for America’s Got Talent and making it all the way to the judge’s table.

Since being booted from AGT the couple has been featured in music videos and comedy skits.

The couple announced on Twitter that they have signed a management contract and will be moving to Hollywood to try their hand at acting.

Good luck you two crazy lovebirds!