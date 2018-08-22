First grader dropped off at wrong bus stop in Fort Bend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Texas — A parent's worst nightmare: one Fort Bend ISD mom received a call that her six-year-old son was missing.

Idia Osaren has two children ages 11 and 6 that attend Oakland Elementary School in Fort Bend ISD. It's a new school for both kids along with a new bus stop and neighborhood.

Her children are very close but were not allowed to sit together on the bus ride home for school because of the bus rule that boys and girls have to sit on opposite sides.

Osaren's 11-year-old daughter couldn't see her little brother, but when she got up to tell him this was their stop, he was nowhere to be found.

"She thought it was her fault," Osaren said.

The bus driver let Osaren's son off at the wrong stop without his older sister. Before Osaren was notified her son was missing, the bus driver had her daughter get off the bus and and knock on doors to ask if anyone had seen him.

"They were supposed to notify Fort Bend ISD to do the search, my fifth grader shouldn't have been out there doing the search," Osearen said.

Luckily, someone dropped the little boy back off at the school, but his whereabouts for the half hour in between are still unknown.

Osearen said she has asked for footage from the bus as well as from the school in order to find out who dropped off her son, but she has not received any help.

Fort Ben ISD sent us a comment which reads, "The safety of our students is always our top priority. Fort Bend ISD was made aware of this incident and have already spoken to the parent about the situation. While some of the details of the story are still being investigated, we are committed to student safety and take incidents like this very seriously. The District is also reviewing our current procedures and is making improvements in order to ensure something like this does not happen again."

But Osaren says otherwise, "I have not heard from anyone from district."

The mother is now considering taking her kids out of Oakland Elementary School.

"I shouldn't have to put up a fight for someone to do something about the safety of our children," Osaren said.