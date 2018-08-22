× Harris County Clerk, Hurricane Harvey first responders give update on flood control bond election

HOUSTON— The Harris County Flood Control District and Hurricane Harvey first responders held a press conference to discuss the importance of the flood bond election.

Early voting for the $2.5 billion bond started on August 9 and wraps up on Election Day, which is Aug. 25—the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

“This is the easiest type of election in which voters may participate because there is only one item on the ballot,” said Harris County Clerk, Stam Stanart. “This is an important election and all voters are encouraged to participate.”

There are approximately 2.3 million registered voters in Harris County and 23,000, of those voters, have already returned their mail ballot to the election office.

Early Voting polls are now closed. Click below to find your August 25 #ElectionDay polling location. #HarrisVotes — Harris County Clerk (@HarrisVotes) August 22, 2018

Once approved, the bond is expected to raise property taxes slightly, 2 to 3 cents for every $100 of assessed home value. Voters are being asked to view and share the proposed project list to make Harris County more resilient from flooding.

For more information visit Harris Votes or call the Harris County Clerk’s office at 713.755.6965.https://twitter.com/SylvesterTurner/status/1032298452561084417

Proud to be joined by @SheriffEd_HCSO and our Harris County constables to support the @hcfcd bond issue. First responders know how important flood control is! Please vote on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/06MW7pFQnZ — Official Ed Emmett (@EdEmmett) August 22, 2018