Houston forecast: High temps continue to soar

HOUSTON -- The hot weather pattern is continuing across the Houston area, with morning lows in the 70s and skyrocketing between the upper-90s and triple digits by the afternoons. Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives the latest weather forecast.
