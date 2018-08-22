Houstonians react to Pope Francis’ Letter on abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Catholics are sounding off in Houston following a five page letter from Pope Francis.

In the "Letter of Holiness," the Pope condemns sexual abuse and demand accountability from members of the clergy. This comes in light of a Pennsylvania grand jury report on sex abuse in Catholic churches.

Pope Francis signed, sealed and delivered a message to all Catholics across the world. He's calling on the church to join in on acts of prayer and fasting to combat all forms of abuse. Abuse such as power, sex and conscience.

President of the United States Bishop's Conference Cardinal Daniel Dinardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston Houston wrote a letter of his own.

Dinardo thanks Pope Francis for shedding light on the dark history haunting the Catholic church.

Sounds like this "Letter of Holiness" is a much needed step towards healing.