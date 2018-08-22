Inmate’s fiance claims guard sexually assaulted her during visit to Houston prison

HOUSTON — A local woman claims she was sexually assaulted by a prison guard while visiting an inmate at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice institution in Houston.

The woman claims she has video evidence of the alleged assault, which happened in late September 2017. She identified the inmate as her fiance.

New Black Panther Nation Leader Quanell X is representing the woman. He claims prison officials and investigators with the Office of the Inspector General have copies of the video. He also claims the guard has confessed to committing the crime.

According to TDCJ officials, the guard no longer works at the prison. CW39 Houston has reached out to the department for an official response to the allegations.

Quanell X and the victim will be holding a press conference Wednesday to demand further action be taken.

Watch the livestream at 3 p.m. on the CW39.com.