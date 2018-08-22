Maggie’s Must-Haves: Back-to-School ‘Staples’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- School is back in session for most and we want to make sure you have all the "staples," literally.

Staples general manager, Jennifer Maass joined Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe with some must-have school supplies all under $20.

Here's a list of some of the items featured:

Staples Fashion Composition Book- $3.00

Staples 3 pocket folder-$2.00

1.5" Better Binder- $8.49

Plastic Water Bottle- $9.99

8-Digit Calculator-$6.00

Staples Shaker Glitter Pencil Pouch-$3.49

Staples Printed Canvas Pencil Pouch- $6.00

Lunch kit Sloth-$9.99

Staples 12 inch Ruler- $2.00

Kids Backpack-$17.24

